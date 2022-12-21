When Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala didn’t speak to each other during the shooting of romantic Kuch Na Kaho: ‘It was a cold atmosphere…’

Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer 1942: A Love Story marked the last film of legendary music director RD Burman and fans of the composer still cherish the melody of songs like ‘Kuch Na Kaho’, ‘Rimjhim Rimjhim’, ‘Pyaar Hua Chupke Se’ among many others. At the time of its release, the album was a massive hit and so were the visuals that carried those songs. Anil and Manisha’s charismatic pairing on screen had people falling in love with their on-screen love story. However, what went on behind the scenes was starkly different.

Anil, in an old interview, had once revealed that during the shoot of Kuch Na Kaho, that he and Manisha were not speaking to each other. When asked about his on-screen chemistry with the Mann actor, Anil said that the atmosphere on set was very cold at the time. In the video shared by Wild Films India, he can be heard saying, “During the time of Kuch Na Kaho, we hardly spoke to each other. Because she was slightly busy and she was coming slightly late for the shooting once or twice. We all were slightly… it was kind of a cold atmosphere during the entire shoot of Kuch Na Kaho and if you see the song, it’s one of the most romantic things in the film but the atmosphere…”

Anil insisted that despite what was going on the set, they had to give everything to the song. “We are professionals and we have to perform. There are times when you hardly speak to your co-star, but when you are a professional, you are an actor, you perform. But definitely a good warm cordial relationship in a film with your co-star does help,” he added.

1942 A Love Story was a love story set a few years before India’s independence with the backdrop of social and political unrest. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran among others.