Anil Kapoor makes George Clooney dance to Nach Punjaban, Hollywood actor says, ‘I get it’

Indians love their Bollywood songs and we love it even more when Hollywood celebrities dance to them. Fans got to see this in action when Anil Kapoor recently spoke to George Clooney at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. At the end of their conversation, which had them talking about life, career, and kids, Anil asked George if he would like to join him and dance to a few Bollywood song. It should be noted that this was a virtual interaction, and both actors were seated.

As soon as George said, “I don’t mind. I’m looking forward to it,” the song Nach Punjaban (officially titled The Punjaabban Song) started playing. Anil started narrating the plot of the film JugJugg Jeeyo to George, who maintained a steady expression throughout, and eventually started laughing. It took Anil a while to teach George the perfect hand movements to perform the hook step of the song. The Trip to Paradise star gave up halfway through, and said, “I get it.” Anil insisted that he perform the hook step and George eventually gave in.

Only @AnilKapoor can make #GeorgeClooney do the Nach Punjaban step! Honestly, Juggjugg Jeeyo promotions are getting out of hand now😂#HTLS2022 pic.twitter.com/ia27gtEySf — Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) November 12, 2022

This was reminiscent of the time when Kevin Spacey danced to Chennai Express’ Lungi Dance with Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor during IIFA 2014. At the same event, John Travolta also danced to a few Bollywood numbers with Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan.

JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song was one of the most popular Hindi film songs of the year. It featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film had Anil playing a cheating husband who wants to divorce his wife, but changes his mind after his girlfriend breaks up with him.

Anil will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.