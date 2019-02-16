Have you seen these photos of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon?

From celebs’ mushy posts to Anil Kapoor’s ‘bindaas’ snap with his Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit to Ekta Kapoor’s adorable picture of Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya Kapoor, scroll down to see the latest clicks shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts.

Actor Anil Kapoor recently shared a stylish photo with his Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “A week to #TotalDhamaal @madhuridixitnene”

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her father Jeetendra with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor holding an umbrella for his Daadu. She captioned it with three heart emojis.

Kriti Aanon wrote a birthday post for director Ashutosh Gowariker on her Insta handle. The two are currently working on their upcoming film Panipat. She posted, “Happiestttt birthday to the calmest director ever!! Ashu sir, i’m so so glad that i got this opportunity to work with you and know you! Thank you for all the warmth and smiles and encouragement every single day on the set!! Wish this year is the best you’ve ever had 😉🤗❤️ #Panipat P.S. @arjunkapoor we missed you! But i ate an extra piece of cake from your side 😜😜 @agppl @sunita.gowariker”

Actor and model Keith Sequeira wrote a song for his wife Rochelle Rao, that read, “I’ve never seen you looking so lovely as you did tonight, I’ve never seen you shine so bright…I never will forget the way you look tonight…The lady in red, the lady in red,…I love you…❤️.”

Amruta Khanvilkar also shared an emotional post with actor Neena Kulkarni, “Oh god how terribly I miss you #ninutai ….I had to share this lovely moment between us. All I wanna say is thankyou for being such an angel you have made me feel so so special in all these days ufffff I can’t even tell you. Thankyou for making me a part of your life.”

Actor Trisha shared her latest picture and in her post wrote, “There is only one happiness in life..To love and to be loved.”