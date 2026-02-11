Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: ‘Raj saab said I could do this’

Anil Kapoor, who recently graced the 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN, shared that he wasn’t the first choice for Eeshwar, as Raj Kapoor had initially wanted Kamal Haasan to star in it.

Written by: Anas Arif
Feb 11, 2026
Anil kapoor expressoAnil Kapoor (L) in conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor, Indian Express Hindi (R).
Back in the 1980s, Anil Kapoor was known for his ‘jhakaas’ image, thanks to films like Ram Lakhan and Tezaan, so when the actor decided to change gears and venture into an unconventional relationship drama with K Vishwanath’s Eeshwar, the film industry was surprised. The film was a remake of Vishwanath’s Telugu cult classic Swathi Muthyam. However, Anil wasn’t the first choice for the film.

Anil, who recently graced the 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN, revealed that the film was initially being planned with Kamal Haasan, who had also starred in the original. In a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor, Indian Express Hindi, the actor shared that veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor was first planning the Hindi remake as producer, and Kamal as the lead hero.

“Raj saab wanted to make this film with Kamal Haasan. He had come to my house and told me about it. He also said that I could also play such a role, but he was planning to make it with Kamal Haasan ji.” However, things didn’t go as planned. As Anil revealed, “I don’t know what happened; it didn’t work out, and I got to know that the film itself wasn’t being made.” He added that he then pursued K Vishwanath. “I went after him, and that’s how I eventually did the film.”

In the same conversation, he also revealed that some of his close associates, including Shekhar Kapur, who had directed him in Mr India, weren’t sure if he should do the film, as it went against his established image. “I remember Shekhar ji came to meet me and said, ‘Why are you doing this kind of film? It’s very much against your image.’ But I said this was my opportunity to play such a character and work with K Vishwanath.”

He also shared that Dustin Hoffman’s performance deeply influenced him in Rain Man. “I was in love with that film and Dustin Hoffman’s performance. That was a great role, and I always wanted to play a similar character someday. He was par excellence; it was unreal. He won the Oscar for that film. So that was my inspiration.”

The 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN will be streamed live on the Indian Express YouTube channel on February 14 at 8 pm.

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express

