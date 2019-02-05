Anil Kapoor and John Abraham to feature in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti

2019 seems to be the year of comedies. With Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal’s release just around the corner, another movie in the same genre has been announced. We are talking about Anees Bazmee’s next project titled Pagalpanti.

Produced by the trio of Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak, the comedy film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’ Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Pagalpanti will primarily be shot in London and Leeds and will have a 90-day schedule. It will go on floors from February 17.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor has previously shared screen space with both John Abraham (Welcome Back) and Ileana D’Cruz (Mubarakan) in Anees Bazmee’s films.

Bhushan Kumar, who is co-producing Pagalpanti, said, “T-Series and Kumarji’s Panorama Studios have worked before on Raid. Doing Pagalpanti was an immediate yes. Kumarji and his son Abhishek got us the script of this film and my team and I were in splits with what we heard. Plus the entire team, right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana, we have already worked with. The characters are so hilarious that you will end up laughing throughout the movie.”

Pagalpanti is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.