Anil Kapoor is training hard for Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK

Anil Kapoor has started dubbing for AK vs AK. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram) Anil Kapoor has started dubbing for AK vs AK. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

After appearing in Mohit Suri’s Malang last year, Anil Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of a fierce cop in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. Interestingly, the film stars Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and hence named after the initials of the two.

Through the coronavirus induced lockdown, Anil Kapoor has been training hard to maintain his physique for his role in this film. He has also started dubbing since the past few days.

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film’s story is about a filmmaker (played by Kashyap) who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star (played by Kapoor) and then without his knowledge, the filmmaker shoots how the superstar searches for his daughter. A source close to the film’s development informed indianexpress.com that the film has been extensively shot in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. AK vs AK’s shoot schedule was almost complete but this was before the lockdown came in place. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

Now, a source close to the film’s development has given us more information on the status of the film. They said, “The shoot of the film is more or less complete. The dubbing has been on as the film is slated to get onto a premiere on a digital platform soon. The genre of the film is quite like how the Steve Martin and Edddie Murphy film Bowfinger was. Bowfinger was about a filmmaker Bob Bowfinger who gets Kit Ramsey to unknowingly work in his film. AK vs AK also stars Anurag Kashyap, he will be portraying the role of the filmmaker while Anil Kapoor plays the role of the film star in the movie.”

The source added, “There are a lot of running and chase sequences in the film which required Anil to be in top shape and that is one reason that apart from his workout routines, he has also been running hard on the race track for many months.”

When the film was announced in January, Vikramaditya Motwane had said, “AK vs AK has an extremely, unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time.”

