Anil Kapoor: ‘I have done films to help friends even if I wasn’t convinced’

June 22, 2022 3:55:23 pm
Anil Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. The film, which is scheduled to release on June 24, centres on a family where both father and son are planning to divorce their partners.
In a group interview, Anil opened up about marriage in today’s times, his Bollywood career and the experience of working with Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo.
On Neetu Kapoor making her comeback
Anil Kapoor is thrilled that Neetu Kapoor is back to doing what she loves most – acting. He said, “We have known each other for many years. She’s been like a family member, so obviously it was very sad when Rishi sahab left us. When Karan said that she will be a part of the film, I was very happy. What was great was that when she came on the set, we never felt the heaviness of the whole situation. She never made us feel that. She is a very wonderful and brave lady. I am so happy that she is working, and I feel fortunate that her first film (after comeback) is with me. It has been great for the film, great for all of us, and a wonderful opportunity for me.”
Anil further shared how he really appreciates Neetu’s humility. “She has a very childlike casual demeanor. She carries her stardom so simply. She is from one of the most respected families. She married one of the greatest actors of our country. Her son is one of the biggest stars of our country. And yet she is so effortless and casual about it all. I think that’s so wonderful,” the actor said.
On marriage and his daughters
JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer suggests that the film deals with the highs and lows of marriage. Anil Kapoor feels today’s girls are more independent and will marry on their own terms, like his daughters.
He said, “Today, boys are desperate to get married, girls are not. They are like ‘time hoga toh karenge’. Women are stronger now. They don’t take any kind of pressure as such. My daughters were like ‘I want to get married and have children, but it should be on my own terms.’”
Anil Kapoor is excited to be a grandfather soon as Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. When asked if he has given Sonam any parenting tips, he said, “I don’t think I am the right person to give tips. I think mothers know it more.”
The actor added, “These days I feel moms are overprotective. But then everybody is different. They all have their pluses and minuses. You love and pamper children differently, as everybody’s needs and demands are different. Some are very emotionally dependent while some want to be independent. So it is about you also learning the art of parenting. It is all about how to become a better parent.”
On being an actor for more than four decades
Anil Kapoor shouldered his first film in 1980, when he starred in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham. In the same year, he also appeared in two Hindi movies – Ek Baar Kaho and Hum Paanch. Talking about his choice of films over the years, he said, “I do a mainstream film then experiment and do another movie. That’s what I have done in my career. I do a Ram Lakhan, I do a Virasat, then Biwi No 1, and something like Thar which is totally offbeat.”
Anil, however, confesses that his career has not always been hunky-dory, and he has had his lows too. The actor said, “There have been lows. But those times have not been too bad either as they were more touch and go kind of lows. So I feel very fortunate that way. But I guess it the combination of hard work and lady luck that I have been able to go on for so long. I made the right choices at the right time and never took it lightly. I have learnt from my mistakes and I have tried to not repeat those mistakes. God has been kind, that’s how I’d ultimately sum it up. There were people who were more talented, better looking, more hard working, more passionate but lady luck and hard work helped.”
He concluded by saying, “When you watch something, don’t judge someone. There must be a reason for someone to do something. There are times we do films for several reasons. There have been times I have done films to help friends even if I wasn’t convinced. There are different reasons. But what is important is that you do all these things, but ultimately survive.”
