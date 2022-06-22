Anil Kapoor: ‘I have done films to help friends even if I wasn’t convinced’

Anil Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. The film, which is scheduled to release on June 24, centres on a family where both father and son are planning to divorce their partners.

In a group interview, Anil opened up about marriage in today’s times, his Bollywood career and the experience of working with Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo.

On Neetu Kapoor making her comeback

Anil Kapoor is thrilled that Neetu Kapoor is back to doing what she loves most – acting. He said, “We have known each other for many years. She’s been like a family member, so obviously it was very sad when Rishi sahab left us. When Karan said that she will be a part of the film, I was very happy. What was great was that when she came on the set, we never felt the heaviness of the whole situation. She never made us feel that. She is a very wonderful and brave lady. I am so happy that she is working, and I feel fortunate that her first film (after comeback) is with me. It has been great for the film, great for all of us, and a wonderful opportunity for me.”

Anil further shared how he really appreciates Neetu’s humility. “She has a very childlike casual demeanor. She carries her stardom so simply. She is from one of the most respected families. She married one of the greatest actors of our country. Her son is one of the biggest stars of our country. And yet she is so effortless and casual about it all. I think that’s so wonderful,” the actor said.