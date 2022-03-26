Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for wife Sunita Kapoor; Rani Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor attend

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a party for his wife Sunita Kapoor on Friday. It was attended by Farah Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, and others. The celebrities were spotted outside Kapoor’s house by the photographers.

For the party, Anil Kapoor wore a printed shirt which he paired with black trousers. Rani Mukerji was seen in a purple top and printed palazzo pants. She struck a pose with her Nayak co-actor.

Farah Khan wore a blue dress as she visited Sunita on her birthday. Earlier in the day, she had wished her with an adorable post on social media. Posting some adorable clicks of herself with Sunita, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @kapoor.sunita ♥️ in a world of fakeness ur Pure Gold ! Love u n value ur friendship. N I knowwww this year is going to be just the happiest for you ♥️♥️♥️. Pic credit: @anilskapoor.”

Karan Johar was also spotted outside Kapoor’s house. He was seen in a black see-through jacket and orange sunglasses. Neetu Kapoor looked stylish as she came dressed in a purple outfit.

Anil Kapoor had wished Sunita in a special post on Friday. Sharing her photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day…This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita♥️♥️.”

Anil and Sunita will soon become grandparents as their daughter and actor, Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.