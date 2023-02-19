scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Anil Kapoor confirms his next international project with Jeremy Renner, says he is loving the ‘new beast’ OTT

Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner have previously worked together in Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol. The two will now be seen together in Renner's new Disney show.

anil kapoorAnil Kapoor has confirmed his next Hollywood project. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Actor Anil Kapoor says the streaming space is a “whole new beast”, after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted that the OTT platforms have allowed the former to push boundaries as an actor that theatrical cinema never did.

Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the rave reviews he’s receiving for his long-format streaming debut, The Night Manager. The Disney Plus Hotstar show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also Read |The Night Manager: A faithful remake with desi details and old loopholes

Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and wrote that Anil is among those artistes who has constantly evolved as an actor. The filmmaker wondered what’s next in Hollywood for Anil, who has featured in international projects like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

“Amazing how the actor in @AnilKapoor evolves with everything he does.and OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What’s next Anil? Hope it’s International? #nightmanager,” he tweeted.

Anil thanked the filmmaker and wrote that his next international project would be the Jeremy Renner starrer Rennervations for Disney. Both Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise’s 2011 movie Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, though they did not share the screen space with each other.

“You’re too kind @shekharkapur☺️ OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what’s next international I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully I’ll continue living up to your words!” Renner was in India in May 2022 to shoot for Rennervations, a non-scripted series slated to be released this year.

Much before his streaming debut, Anil Kapoor had successfully explored the long format series with his TV series 24. The show ran for two seasons before the plug was pulled for season three, much to the shock and disappointment of Anil Kapoor.

The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name, which also led to a British series featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman.

The adaptation is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Priyanka Ghosh is attached as a co-director.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 11:23 IST
