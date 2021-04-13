Anil Kapoor hilariously trolls Jackie Shroff as he does ‘atirikt zumba’: ‘How did you make it through auditions?’ Watch

Have you seen Jackie Shroff's new ad? (Photo: Twitter/Jackie Shroff, Instagram/Anil Kapoor)

After Rahul Dravid’s viral video of ‘Indranagar Ka Gunda,’ a commercial from the same brand has released a new video featuring Bollywood star Jackie Shroff where he is seen doing a vigorous set of zumba exercises.

Dressed in green tights, Jackie is seen moving to peppy beats as a group of young women follow suit. The actor shared the video on Tuesday evening with a post that read, “Atirikt Zumba,” which basically translates to ‘a lot of zumba.’

How did you make it through the auditions? https://t.co/BuVUOkU8iU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2021

Jackie’s longtime friend and former co-star, the evergreen Anil Kapoor, took no time to comment under the post with a hilarious reaction of his own. Kapoor replied to the video, writing, “How did you make it through the auditions?” Jackie is yet to respond to his friend’s comment.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the internet with congratulatory wishes. One of them wrote, “Dada chaa gaye,” while another said, “Always the rockstar.” One user mentioned, “Too good sir.”

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the poorly reviewed Amazon Prime Video movie Hello Charlie, where he was seen sharing screen space with Aadar Jain. Helmed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie also starred Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav.

Jackie Shroff is currently awaiting the release of his Hindi movies Radhe and Sooryavanshi, starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively. The actor also has one Malayalam movie in post-production called Chila Nerangalil Chilar. Jackie Shroff will also make an appearance in the highly-anticipated Superstar Rajinikanth movie Annaatthe.