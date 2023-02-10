scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Anil Kapoor held my hand, told me it’s OK’: Woman reveals how the actor comforted her on a turbulent flight

A woman recounted the moment she started panicking on a turbulent flight, and how actor Anil Kapoor comforted her. Read here:

Anil Kapoor- Shikha MittalA Vistara passenger shared how Anil Kapoor calmed her on a turbulent flight. (Photo: Shikha Mittal/ Instagram)
Fans often catch a glimpse of their favourite stars outside airports. But one fan found herself sitting next to Anil Kapoor aboard a flight recently, and her experience was everything that she could’ve hoped for. The woman, named Shikha Mittal, said in a social media post that she normally ‘would never take a picture with any celebrity’, but was compelled to take one with Anil Kapoor, who comforted her on the flight when they hit turbulence. Sharing a selfie with the 66-year-old star on Instagram, Shikha wrote, “Would never take a picture with any celebrity. Even this picture is NOT with Anil Kapoor. It’s with a co-passenger. 2+ hours of uninterrupted conversation.”

Mittal, a couple of days ago, took to Instagram to share her experience flying with The Night Manager star, and how the two ended up talking for over two hours.

 

Shikha then shared all the topics they discussed while they were up in the air. She wrote, “Part 1 (today) will share the topics we spoke about and how we got talking. Topics: 1. We spoke about anxiety. 2. He asked about my profession and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. 3. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. 4. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. 5. We spoke about Lamhe a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. 6. We discussed average and extraordinary people. 7. We discussed luck 🍀 vs coincidence. 8. We discussed property prices in Mumbai. 9. We talked about fitness. 10. We discussed our common love for coffee.”

Also read |Anil Kapoor on web series debut: ‘After working for many years, it has become tougher to excite the audience’

Mittal then shared how she ended up having a conversation of a lifetime with the actor. She wrote, “How did we start talking? The moment flight ✈️ took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition. The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said, ‘Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk.’ If that moment he didn’t speak, I would have never spoken in the interest of keeping his privacy. But those 2 hours I laughed endlessly and it felt like the flight landed a few seconds post taking off. (Pata bhi nahi chala).”

Mittal shared that she was genuinely touched by Anil Kapoor’s gesture and that she’d share more details in her future social media posts.

