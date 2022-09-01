scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Anil Kapoor gives an update on Sonam Kapoor and his grandson: ‘Mum and son are doing well’

Anil Kapoor recently walked the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards 2022 and also expressed his joy at becoming a grandfather.

Anil Kapoor talks about Sonam Kapoor and her baby. (Photo: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Anil Kapoor, Bollywood’s newest grandfather, recently gave an update about Sonam Kapoor and her newborn baby boy. He expressed his happiness about becoming a grandparent on the red carpet of the recently held Filmfare Awards 2022.

Calling the journey ‘wonderful’, the veteran actor said, “God has been kind and I just want to thank God that everything went smoothly. Mum and son both are doing well.”

After Sonam and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed their baby boy, Anil took to Instagram and wrote, “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby day and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Earlier, in an interview with a fashion magazine, Sonam had revealed that her father became very emotional after learning about her pregnancy. She also added that he was apprehensive about entering a new phase in his life. Sonam had said, “I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting.”

Anil was recently seen in hit movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, he has Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor and  Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:27:27 pm
