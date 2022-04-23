scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Must Read

Anil Kapoor says people ask him, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi?’ about son Harsh Varrdhan’s career choices

Anil Kapoor said he is not a micromanager when it comes to his children, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2022 7:00:02 pm
Anil Kapoor, Harsh VarrdhanAnil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming neo-Western film Thar. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, actor and son of industry veteran Anil Kapoor, has thus far steered clear from commercial fare in favour of more independent, low-budget movies. Anil has revealed in a recent interview with Hindustan Times that people often ask him about Harsh’s film choices and tell him to advise Harsh about his career.

Anil said he is not a micromanager when it comes to his children, be it Harsh or Sonam Kapoor, because he thinks they should do what they believe in, even if it means making mistakes.

Also Read |Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor present a dark tale from the hinterlands

He told HT, “Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye (You don’t give advice to your son? Tell him to do some more commercial movies). Why doesn’t do those starry roles?’ And I say, ‘He’ll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it. I don’t want to tell him ‘you do this, you do that, or anything.’ I believe I should let my children do what they believe in.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He went on to add that if somebody is doing something that he thinks is completely wrong, he steps in to tell them that they are making a big mistake, but if they wish to do it, he lets them. “So, I’m not those fathers who sit down with a stick and give gyaan or advice. In fact, the whole family is such… very independent, and they have their own point of view, their own tastes in everything — films, food, clothes, and aesthetics — everybody’s different. There’s nobody who’s anybody’s fan in our house,” added Anil.

Meanwhile, the father and son duo will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming neo-Western film Thar. Besides Harsh’s cameo in AK vs AK, this will be the first time they are sharing screen space in a feature film. Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement