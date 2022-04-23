Anil Kapoor says people ask him, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi?’ about son Harsh Varrdhan’s career choices

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, actor and son of industry veteran Anil Kapoor, has thus far steered clear from commercial fare in favour of more independent, low-budget movies. Anil has revealed in a recent interview with Hindustan Times that people often ask him about Harsh’s film choices and tell him to advise Harsh about his career.

Anil said he is not a micromanager when it comes to his children, be it Harsh or Sonam Kapoor, because he thinks they should do what they believe in, even if it means making mistakes.

He told HT, “Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye (You don’t give advice to your son? Tell him to do some more commercial movies). Why doesn’t do those starry roles?’ And I say, ‘He’ll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it. I don’t want to tell him ‘you do this, you do that, or anything.’ I believe I should let my children do what they believe in.”

He went on to add that if somebody is doing something that he thinks is completely wrong, he steps in to tell them that they are making a big mistake, but if they wish to do it, he lets them. “So, I’m not those fathers who sit down with a stick and give gyaan or advice. In fact, the whole family is such… very independent, and they have their own point of view, their own tastes in everything — films, food, clothes, and aesthetics — everybody’s different. There’s nobody who’s anybody’s fan in our house,” added Anil.

Meanwhile, the father and son duo will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming neo-Western film Thar. Besides Harsh’s cameo in AK vs AK, this will be the first time they are sharing screen space in a feature film. Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.