Anil Kapoor forbids Kiara Advani from marrying under pressure, recalls how he was jealous of single Jackie Shroff after tying the knot

Actor Anil Kapoor advised his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani to not listen to anybody but herself when it comes to marriage. Promoting the wedding-themed film has led to renewed speculation about Kiara’s rumoured nuptials. She is said to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Anil Kapoor told Kiara that she should only go with her gut as far as tying the knot is concerned, and narrated a story from his life to highlight his point. He said that he, too, thought that getting married by a certain age was the right thing to do, and then became slightly jealous of his single friends.

Reacting to Varun Dhawan’s advice that Kiara should get married by the time she’s 32 years old, Anil said, “Yeh kya do-teen saal, why are you giving her a number?” Addressing Kiara, he said, “I’ll tell you why he’s saying age and all. Because mera bhi yeh problem tha. Jab maine shaadi ki, mujhe bhi laga tha ki Sunny ki shaadi nahi hui, but actually ho chuki thi, Jackie Shroff ki nahi hui thi. Toh main constantly unko bolta tha, ‘Kya institution hai yaar, I’m so happy yaar’. Actually I wanted ke inki sabki shaadi ho jaye (I had the same problem. I would try and convince Jackie and Sunny to get married, because all the girls were chasing Jackie. I didn’t know that Sunny was also married at the time).”

He continued as the others laughed, “I was convincing them. Maine kaha sab ladkiyan iske peeche bhaagti hain… So, Kiara, take your time. When you feel like.” He said that this is the same advice he gave to his children–Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. “I said ‘Koi pressure nahi, jab karna hai karna, nahi karna mat karo (There’s no pressure, get married when you want to, if you don’t want to, don’t get married).”

The actors will be seen together, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, in the upcoming JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. The film will be released in theatres on June 24.