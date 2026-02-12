Anil Kapoor reveals father was an assistant on Mughal-e-Azam; none of his films were successful: ‘Wanted to prove I can be a hero’

Anil Kapoor revealed that he became an actor after witnessing his father’s struggle to get stars for his films.

For over four decades, Anil Kapoor has remained one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars. The journey, however, was far from easy. Despite being the son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, Anil’s early years were marked by struggle and perseverance. In fact, he took up all kinds of menial jobs at the start of his career, a reality shaped in part by his father’s own challenging trajectory in the industry. Speaking at the 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN, Anil reflected on his father’s beginnings in cinema during a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor, Indian Express Hindi.

“My father was initially an assistant to K Asif in Mughal-e-Azam. And because he was such an honest man, so humble, a very kind person, K Asif saab appreciated his honesty moved him into production. So when they had gone to film the war scenes in Rajasthan, which went on for six months, he managed the finances and other production-related aspects.” According to the actor, it was this very honesty that later opened more doors for Surinder Kapoor in the industry.