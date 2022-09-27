Anil Kapoor shares family pic featuring 4 generations on mom Nirmal’s birthday, including Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu

A new photo of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their baby has surfaced on the internet, thanks to Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. The actor on Tuesday shared a birthday post for his mother Nirmal Kapoor with the caption, “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! ♥️ @nirmalkapoorbombay.”

The said snap featured a jovial Anil Kapoor, as the rest of the family members, including Sonam-Anand and their newborn seemed distracted by what was happening at the moment. The photo features four generations of the Kapoor family.

Anil‘s fans were quick to drop heart emojis underneath the post as they shared birthday wishes for his mother. “Happy birthday, auntie,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Wishing her a very happy birthday.” Yet another user wrote, “You are the best son ..and of course your mom is the best..every child’s mom is the best in their eyes.”

Earlier Anil had reshared Sonam’s post as she explained the meaning of her son’s name, Vayu. “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family,” read the full post.

On the work front, Anil recently shared that he has wrapped the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager, a series based on the book of the same name by John le Carre.