Anil Kapoor defies age as he sprints across a track to cheer for Indian athletes in Olympics, watch video

Trust Anil Kapoor to defy age and serve us all fitness goals. In a new clip on Instagram, the actor, who was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK, can be seen running across a track, gradually gaining speed. Even at the end he does not look tired. The actor shared the clip ahead of Olympics opening ceremony in Japan.

The opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games is scheduled for Friday night. The ceremony will be held without spectators as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and media will attend.

Nobody in good conscience can deny that it is rare to see somebody well over 60 to not just look fit, with barely an ounce of extra fat, but also act fit by sprinting quickly across a track.

Anil Kapoor shared the video with the caption, “Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud! #Cheer4India #Olympcis2021.📸 @marcyogimead.”

The man offscreen, Marc Mead, who is recording the video, can be head cheering him on, saying, “Pick up the pace. You gotta pick up the pace.”

Fans have expressed their surprise and delight at the actor’s fitness. One wrote, “Still young and fit🔥🙌.” One other commented, “thats why legend said age is just a number👏👏👏👏👏superb sir👍(sic).”

One fan expressed disbelief, implying that Anil’s stated age cannot be his real one. “Sir aapki age sach mai 64 hai ya phir ye aadhar card waali age hai…😢,” the fan said.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film, a romantic drama, will also star Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul.

Tokyo Olympics will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports. The Indian contingent will also be the biggest as 119 athletes are in Tokyo to participate in numerous sports.