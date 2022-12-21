Anil Kapoor celebrates Majnu bhai as Welcome completes 15 years: ‘He picked up the paintbrush, and the rest is history’

Director Aneez Bazmee‘s 2007 blockbuster Welcome has completed 15 years of its release and is still remembered as one of the most iconic comedy films. Actor Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Sagar aka Majnu bhai, a gangster and wannabe painter, expressed his gratitude for audience.

The ensemble cast of the film included Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Firoz Khan. Many of the film’s dialogues continue to inspire online memes and videos.

Anil uploaded a collage of still on his Instagram story and wrote, “15 years ago Majnu bhai picked up the paintbrush and the rest is history! #Welcome was, is and always will be one of my most cherished films for the sheer joy it has brough people! It’s amazing how some stories and characters just live on even years later…Thank you for giving #Welcome & Majnu Bhai so much love.”

Actor Anil Kapoor remembers his character Majnu bhai from the film welcome. (Photo: Instagram/anilkapoor) Actor Anil Kapoor remembers his character Majnu bhai from the film welcome. (Photo: Instagram/anilkapoor)

In 2021, a Delhi woman came across a painting in a gallery, which resembled Majnu bhai’s iconic painting. The post instantly had gone viral when the lady uploaded it on social media. “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today”.

The post also inspired many memes and videos on Twitter. From appearing in a morphed photo of cricketers with Queen of England to Anil Kapoor meeting Prime Minister Modi, the popularity of the famous photo refused to die down.

Last seen on the silver screen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, Anil will next be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as well and the film’s shoot has already commenced in Mumbai. The film is said to be a crime drama and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.