Anil Kapoor celebrates birthday with family; friends Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff and others in attendance. See photos

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday on December 24, with close family and friends in attendance. On Saturday evening, guests were seen trickling into his bungalow to wish him. Later in the night, Anil was seen stepping out to cut a cake for the photographers stationed outside his house. He also indulged in a little dance move which was cheered by them.

While brother Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan were spotted by the paps, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, and close friends Farah Khan and Jackie Shroff also marked their attendance. Anil Kapoor‘s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also captured as he entered the house. Others like Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and David Dhawan and his wife were present for the party too.

Anil Kapoor turned 66 on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor turned 66 on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor dances for the media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor dances for the media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farah Khan and Jackie Shroff pose with the birthday boy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farah Khan and Jackie Shroff pose with the birthday boy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor cuts his birthday cake outside his home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor cuts his birthday cake outside his home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor arrives at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor arrives at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta at Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. Masaba Gupta at Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations.

Jahaan Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jahaan Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor waves at the paps. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor waves at the paps. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Guests at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Guests at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor poses for the paps. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor poses for the paps. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

David Dhawan and wife at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) David Dhawan and wife at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared some unseen pictures of Anil Kapoor with her son Vayu and penned a sweet note to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of her father holding baby Vayu in his arms. She also shared a few throwback pictures of herself and her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with a younger Anil. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022.”

On the work front, Anil recently won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor, for the film Thar, which released earlier this year on Netflix. His performance in JugJugg Jeeyo was appreciated as well. His upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, and the Indian adaption of The Night Manager. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the pipeline.