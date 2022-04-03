Anil Kapoor celebrates 30 years of ‘blockbuster’ Beta, shares photos with Madhuri Dixit: ‘It was a great feeling…’

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated 30 years of his film Beta, which featured Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Aruna Irani. Anil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, where he and Madhuri were seen receiving an award for the movie. He expressed his gratitude for the love that the film received.

Anil Kapoor captioned the photo, “It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades! Celebrating 30 years of Beta!”

Beta told the story of a simple man named Raju, who adores his step-mother Laxmi Devi (Aruna Irani) and is unable to see how conniving she really is. Raju marries Saraswati (played by Madhuri Dixit), who realises the schemes that his step-mother has set up for him and struggles to unveil the truth to him. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film was one of the biggest hits of 1992 and won a series of awards. The iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga featured in the film.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit says she is reminded of Dr Nene every time someone flirts with her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Fans flooded the video with loving comments, saying that they had seen the blockbuster several times. Others requested Anil and Madhuri to act together again in a new film.

Anil and Madhuri starred in several hits of the 90s, and later reunited in the 2019 film, Total Dhamaal. On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Netflix web series, The Fame Game.