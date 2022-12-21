Anil Kapoor calls Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili ‘Frozen’, watch her hilarious reaction: ‘As a family…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was in for a shock when uncle Anil Kapoor got the name of her last film Mili wrong. While part of a roundtable, senior Kapoor was seen talking about how a few films did manage to stand out this year. He named Kantara and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and then pointed toward his niece to say ‘Frozen’. His statement left Janhvi embarrassed as everyone in the room broke into a loud laugh.

In the video, originally posted by DietSabya, Janhvi is seen making a face, as she repeats, ‘Frozen’. She then corrects him and Anil swiftly says, ‘Yes, yes Mili’. Others around him including Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sheeba Chadha, Vijay Varma, Dulquer Salman and Rajkummar Rao are seen in splits. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, the Gunjan Saxena actor wrote, “As a family we’re all very involved and invested in each other’s work, clearly.” Mili was produced by Anil’s brother and Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor.

Mili is the Hindi remake of director Mathukutty Xavier’s Malayalam film Helen and is helmed by the same storyteller. The film released in cinema halls in November but failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Janhvi’s performance was appreciated by most sections of the media.

In the same roundtable interview conducted by Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said that actors today are influencers as well. Being an influencer, she said, could make an actor’s stardom ‘more accessible’, but that one’s Instagram following isn’t ‘a testament to their stardom’.

Janhvi was asked if her glamorous social media persona is a part of some ‘strategy’ to make her seem like a typical heroine. She said that her social media doesn’t fuel her creativity, and that the two need to be separated.

She said, “I’ve been told that whatever I’m doing is confusing for the audiences, so if anything, maybe it’s a lack of strategy. If I have to tailor an image on social media to make my films more saleable, I think that’s too technical and that’s too calculated for my kind of personality. I will keep doing the kind of work that I believe in to satisfy my creativity, and my social media is for more brands, more likes, and vanity.”

Janhvi added, “Everyone is guided to feed into this perception game, or at least the conversations that I hear around me. Everyone is trying to look out for you and wants the best for you, but there’s a school of thought that tries to teach actors to sell themselves a little bit, and to build perception… Film mein naachne ko nahi mil raha toh main social media pe daal dungi, it’s honestly as simple as that.”