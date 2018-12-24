Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor’s birthday: From Sonam Kapoor’s note to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s new poster

A new poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was unveiled on Anil Kapoor's birthday. Many celebrities took to social media to share a birthday wish for the actor.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/ Instagram)

Anil Kapoor, who turned a year older on Monday, shared a video of himself working out. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Jab saara jag sota hai, humari kahani raftaar leti hai…Could not think of a better way to kick off the birthday! Also, need to burn off all those cakes!#birthdaymotivation #stayfitstayhappy #fitspiration.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared an adorable behind the scenes picture from the film’s sets.

Along with the click, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday Dad… this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar.. And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster… hard and beautiful at the same time.. I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing , and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much… ❤️❤️❤️ @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga.”

See Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s posts:

Not only this, a new poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was also unveiled on Anil Kapoor’s birthday. He shared the poster with caption, “Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor. Trailer releases 27th Dec #LetLoveBe @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @saregamaglobal.”

See Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s new poster:

While Anil’s another daughter Rhea Kapoor shared a video of the birthday celebrations, wife Sunita’s wish too cannot be missed.

A few other co-stars of Anil Kapoor shared birthday wishes for the actor. Scroll to see all:

We too wish Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!

