Anil Kapoor’s birthday: From Sonam Kapoor’s note to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s new poster

Anil Kapoor, who turned a year older on Monday, shared a video of himself working out. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Jab saara jag sota hai, humari kahani raftaar leti hai…Could not think of a better way to kick off the birthday! Also, need to burn off all those cakes!#birthdaymotivation #stayfitstayhappy #fitspiration.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared an adorable behind the scenes picture from the film’s sets.

Along with the click, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday Dad… this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar.. And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster… hard and beautiful at the same time.. I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing , and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much… ❤️❤️❤️ @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga.”

See Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s posts:

Not only this, a new poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was also unveiled on Anil Kapoor’s birthday. He shared the poster with caption, “Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor. Trailer releases 27th Dec #LetLoveBe @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @saregamaglobal.”

See Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s new poster:

While Anil’s another daughter Rhea Kapoor shared a video of the birthday celebrations, wife Sunita’s wish too cannot be missed.

A few other co-stars of Anil Kapoor shared birthday wishes for the actor. Scroll to see all:

Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor! Wishing you a jhakaas year ahead full of fun adventures. So proud to have you as a friend since so many years. Loads of love! 🤗💗✨ pic.twitter.com/2ewrJobDQL — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 24, 2018

Happy birthday my dearest friend @AnilKapoor. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you rule the world in every department of life and profession. May you continue to look the way you are looking for the last forty years. You are the bestest. Love and prayers. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/FoNXTMhmjk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 24, 2018

A year year younger @AnilKapoor Happy Birthday. For me still Arun Bhaiya from Mr India. Some friendships are etched in our hearts forever. Thanks for being you. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 24, 2018

Happy birthday to the always young, handsome and evergreen @AnilKapoor! Hope you have a super day! Make the most of it “Mr India” 😋🎉have a “jhakaaaas” day ♥️👍🏻🍾 pic.twitter.com/BCJpUgy2MW — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 24, 2018

❤️happy birthday to my dearest

# LAKHAN

⁦@AnilKapoor⁩

A great friend good human being Super ACTOR for last 35 years

Still young n passionate resounding drums of

ICONIC LAKHAN

Of Indian screen

⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ ⁦@MuktaA2Cinemas⁩

⁦⁦@bindasbhidu⁩ pic.twitter.com/7y5HcgUmCy — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 24, 2018

Happy birthday to my favourite.. the coolest, nicest and most fun! @AnilKapoor sir, I hope you have the best day ever, lots of love and happiness always 🤗 🎉⭐️ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 24, 2018

Happy Birthday to the super cool & ever shining @AnilKapoor. Lots of love, good health & happiness ! Have a Jhakaas year ahead ! 😍#HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor #Ting ! 🤩 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 24, 2018

We too wish Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!