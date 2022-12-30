Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to ring in 2023 together, fans excited for ‘Varjun’ content

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took to his Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “Lets go.” Arjun also shared a picture with Varun and Anil and wrote, “Riding into 2023.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were earlier today clicked arriving at the airport together. Varun Dhawan’s wife, designer Natasha Dalal was also clicked arriving with the actor. Anil Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 66th birthday, was looking dapper as he posed for paps at the airport. The Thar actor also shared the selfies on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Flying out.”

Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “When #kuttey was told #jugjuggjeeyo.” Fans in the comment section of the post got excited after spotting Arjun and Varun together. They wrote, “varjun content omg” and “Now we want some crazy and fun content pls @varundvn @arjunkapoor.” Another fan praised Arjun and said, “YOU GOT SOME promotional influence it seems.” Others in the comments section dropped red heart emoticons and some also speculated about their destination.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Juggjug Jeeyo. The film also starred Varun, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He will next be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were recently seen in the film Bhediya. Next, Varun has Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Kuttey opposite Tabu.