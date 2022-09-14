Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher remember Yash Chopra: ‘When I was struggling…’

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to remember veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra on Wednesday. The actor shared a video of himself and Anil Kapoor in front of the late director’s residence in Mumbai and spoke about how he had visited Chopra during his struggling period.

Anupam, who has worked with Chopra on films like Chandani and Lamhein, has also collaborated with Aditya Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayeng. Kher thanked Yash Chopra for contributing to his life and was seen taking his blessings by folding his hands in front of Yash Chopra’s resident’s gate.

Anupam wrote on Instagram in Hindi, here’s a translation, “In front of Yash Ji’s house: Anil Kapoor and I at stopped by in front of Yash Ji’s house and refreshed old memories and took blessings! Yash ji has a huge contribution in our (especially my) life! Thank you Sir ji for your love and the moments spent with you! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!🙏😍 #Legend #AnupamKher.”

In the video Anupam asks Anil Kapoor, “Kapoor sahab, where are we standing?” He then says, “We are here, in front of Yash Chopra’s gate. When I was a struggling actor, the first house I had visited was Yash Chopra’s. I remember how he had come to watch my play once and had appreciated my performance. Thank you Yash sahab, thank you for all your contribution in our lives, especially mine.”

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Kashmir Files, he is now shooting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Anil Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and has Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.