scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher remember Yash Chopra: ‘When I was struggling…’

Anupam Kher remembers filmmaker Yash Chopra as Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Chandani completes 33 years.

Anil Kapoor- Anupam Kher- Yash ChopraAnupam Kher and Anil Kapoor outside Yash Chopra's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Anupam Kher/ Instagram, Express Archives)

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to remember veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra on Wednesday. The actor shared a video of himself and Anil Kapoor in front of the late director’s residence in Mumbai and spoke about how he had visited Chopra during his struggling period.

Anupam, who has worked with Chopra on films like Chandani and Lamhein, has also collaborated with Aditya Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayeng. Kher thanked Yash Chopra for contributing to his life and was seen taking his blessings by folding his hands in front of Yash Chopra’s resident’s gate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam wrote on Instagram in Hindi, here’s a translation, “In front of Yash Ji’s house: Anil Kapoor and I at stopped by in front of Yash Ji’s house and refreshed old memories and took blessings! Yash ji has a huge contribution in our (especially my) life! Thank you Sir ji for your love and the moments spent with you! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!🙏😍 #Legend #AnupamKher.”

In the video Anupam asks Anil Kapoor, “Kapoor sahab, where are we standing?” He then says, “We are here, in front of Yash Chopra’s gate. When I was a struggling actor, the first house I had visited was Yash Chopra’s. I remember how he had come to watch my play once and had appreciated my performance. Thank you Yash sahab, thank you for all your contribution in our lives, especially mine.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Kashmir Files, he is now shooting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Anil Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and has Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:58:14 am
Next Story

J&K: 9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Poonch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement