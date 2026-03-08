After skipping Welcome to the Jungle, Anil Kapoor’s Majnu and Nana Patekar’s Uday to reunite with Paresh Rawal’s Dr. Ghungroo for Welcome 4

Ahmed Khan’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle is all set to release in cinemas on June 26. The third instalment of producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s popular comedy franchise Welcome, it’ll see Akshay Kumar return after the 2007 inaugural hit film. However, two other key actors from the franchise — Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar — won’t be a part of the threequel.

Now, it’s been confirmed that even before the release of Welcome to the Jungle, the script for Welcome 4 is nearing completion. Also, unlike the third part, the fourth instalment will see the return of the three popular characters from the franchise — Nana Patekar as don Uday Shetty, Anil Kapoor as don and wannabe painter Majnu Bhai, and Paresh Rawal as Dr. Ghungroo.

A Mid-Day report states that Welcome 4 will have a completely different story than the threequel, organically weaving in the memorable characters played by Nana, Anil, and Paresh. While Paresh is also a part of the threequel, he won’t reprise his role of Dr. Ghungroo in that one. He last played the character in Anees Bazmee’s 2015 sequel Welcome Back.

That film also starred Nana and Anil as Udai and Majnu respectively, although the lead actors from the first part, Akshay and Katrina Kaif, were replaced by John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah also joined the cast of the sequel, with the latter replacing late Feroz Khan as the chief antagonist. The report states that the fourth instalment will introduce multiple dons as the antagonists instead of sticking to only one.

Paresh Rawal reposted the report on his X handle and confirmed the development with the endorsement, “Jai Ho (folded hands emoji).” His Welcome to the Jungle co-star Suniel Shetty, who also had a cameo in the first part helmed by Anees Bazmee, also wrote on X on Sunday, “In times of chaos, some news just feels… right. The OG madness – Nana, Anil & Paresh – the heartbeat of the Welcome universe are back. And no one does madness with that much brilliance. So happy to see the boys back where they belong. #Welcome4.”

Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle takes a detour from the franchise. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, and Farida Jalal, among others.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu says he hasn’t seen a more ‘grounded celebrity’ than Malaika Arora, claims she has an ‘entourage of 56 people’

Story continues below this ad

In an interview with SCREEN last year, Anees Bazmee had weighed in on the absence of the OG duo — Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar — in the Welcome threequel. “It’s very, very unfortunate that Anil and Nana aren’t there in Welcome 3. Without them, it’s a tough, tough task. I wouldn’t have made a Welcome without them. But I have a different equation with them. If I was directing it, I would’ve made sure they’re a part of the film, by hook or by crook,” he said.