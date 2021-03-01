Anil Kapoor says he ‘almost killed’ Rahul Bose during Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor reacts

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, in a new video, has recalled shooting a crucial scene in Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 dramedy Dil Dhadakne Do, where he almost ended up “strangling” Rahul Bose. Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby Films runs a YouTube series Off the Record where artistes speak about their experiences of filming particular sequences from the films made under the banner.

The latest video starred Anil Kapoor, who walked down the memory lane and candidly spoke about the making of his “favourite” scene from Dil Dhadakne Do. The scene also features Rahul Bose, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh and Zarina Wahab. It focuses on the troubled marriage between Ayesha (Priyanka) and Manav (Rahul) and how the respective families react to their conflict.

Anil Kapoor said he was excited about the scene since the beginning of the shoot for it needed him to be intense and fiery, but when the day finally came, things went a little out of hand as the actor’s emotional instincts got better of him. “I am supposed to pin down Rahul and I was like, ‘Now, this shot will come and I will pin him down and I will speak these two lines: Tera haath ukhadke rakh dunga’ And then obviously, me being me, I was in the shot and Action.”

“Suddenly, I don’t know what happened. The wire came and I almost strangled Rahul and almost killed him. Everybody was like, ‘AK, what’s happening? This is shooting.’ And I was so worried. My reputation is anyway bad and this was just an accident. I don’t know why the wire came in my hand! I obviously became conscious after that and I thought I wouldn’t be able to perform the scene.”

Despite nothing going according to his plans, Anil Kapoor said, the director got her shot. After the actor posted this video on Twitter, Rahul Bose quoted him, joking, that had the veteran indeed “killed” him, the audience would have rejoiced.

🤣🤣 Mr K! The only thing you killed was the scene. You killed it, handsome handsome. Had you killed me instead, cinegoers would have rejoiced in the streets! All the best @AnilKapoor ! https://t.co/4DiL7lkhK1 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) February 28, 2021

