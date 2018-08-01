Throwback to Taal: The musical that first brought together Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai were first seen together in Taal. Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai were first seen together in Taal.

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to come together for a film that has its roots in music, Fanney Khan. However, this isn’t the first time that the audience will see them star in a film whose base lies in its music. 19 years ago, the duo came together for Taal, a love triangle that was strongly supported by its music.

Taal is still considered as one of the best music albums. One of AR Rahman’s early works in Bollywood, Taal elevated him to the league of Bollywood’s best music composers, a position he still commands.

Taal had Aishwarya Rai playing Mansi, a singer from a small town in Himachal who gets famous after she is discovered by Anil Kapoor’s Vikrant in the big city. Her heartbreak and her journey through the course of the film make for the plot but what drives Mansi is her music. Vikrant, on the other hand, has come to understand the business side of selling music and his principles have shifted drastically to accommodate the realities of the world.

From what we can see in the trailer of Fanney Khan, their roles seem to be reversed this time. Anil Kapoor’s character is the doting father who believes in the talent of his daughter. He does not understand the frills that seem to be the demand of this day and age, whereas, Aishwarya Rai’s Baby Singh has a finger on the pulse of the audience.

Taal came at a time when the genre of Bollywood music was a successful entity in itself. A major driving factor for a film’s success was its soundtrack and while music holds great value even today, it’s just not the same as it was two decades ago. Taal brought together the magical presence of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai together with a beautiful score and we hope to see the same magic again with Fanney Khan.

