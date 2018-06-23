Race 3 actor Anil Kapoor: There is no fun without any risk

Anil Kapoor to star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan. Anil Kapoor to star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan.

Actor Anil Kapoor, all set to work with a new director Atul Manjrekar for Fanne Khan, says sometimes, it is better to take risks. Asked if he finds it risky to work with new talents, Anil said at the IIFA Rocks green carpet: “There is no fun in life without any risks. You have to take risks…It’s like playing roulette… sometimes, it is better to take risks.”

Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta, Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards in 2001. Aishwarya will play the role of a popular singer and the audience will get to see the glamorous avatar of the beauty queen on the silver screen. The movie’s producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had earlier described the musical comedy as a “beautiful story” of a father and daughter. This film will bring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai together on the screen after 19 years. The movie is scheduled to release on August 3.

Talking about age being detrimental in an actress’ career in Bollywood, Anil cited names like Vidya Balan and late veteran actress Sridevi. “Things have changed in the last five years… girls are getting even better also,” he said

Apart from Fanne Khan, Anil will also feature in Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

