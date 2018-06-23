Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt post on completing 35 years in cinema

Anil Kapoor has completed 35 years in the entertainment industry Anil Kapoor has completed 35 years in the entertainment industry

Race 3 star Anil Kapoor has been associated with the word ‘veteran’ for a while now, and not for nothing. Today, the actor is celebrating completing 35 long and fruitful years in the film industry. Anil, who has another reason to celebrate, thanks to the success of Race 3, tweeted about his golden years of cinema today.

His tweet read, “What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting.”

The actor shared the heartfelt post with an infographic that represents all the popular and successful movies he has been associated with over the years. Anil’s first film was as a young Shashi Kapoor in 1971 in the movie Tu Payal Mein Geet, but the movie was never released. Later, in 1979, Anil had a cameo appearance in the film Humare Tumhare but his first role as a leading man was in the film Woh Saat Din. Anil is primarily known for his work in the films Mr India, Tezaab, Lamhe, 1942: A Love Story, Nayak, Taal, Slumdog Millionaire, and Dil Dhadkne Do.

What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting pic.twitter.com/6JbyJMpnEF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 23, 2018

The year 2018 has turned out quite well for the star, as he has not only tasted success as an actor with Race 3 but also as a producer, thanks to the multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding which had also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role. Both Race 3, as well as Veere Di Wedding, have proved to be major box office successes.

As far as future projects are concerned, Anil has his plate full. The actor will next be seen in Fanne Khan, where he will be sharing the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a gap of 19 years. The actor will also feature in the movies Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd