Anil Kapoor adds his own spin to the #10YearChallenge

While the world is caught in the grip of the new year’s first internet challenge called the #10YearChallenge, Bollywood’s evergreen star Anil Kapoor has given the whole thing a twist in his own inimitable style.

The star recently shared a clip on social media which showcased him in four different avatars from 1989 to 2019.

While the 1989 version showed Anil Kapoor dancing to the tunes of Ram Lakhan, the 1999 one sees Kapoor in a clip from Subhash Ghai’s Taal. The 2009 clip has been taken from Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire wherein the actor played a quizmaster. And finally, the 2019 sequence has been cut from the upcoming flick of the actor Ek Ladki Toh Aisa Laga, in which he will be sharing screen space with his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time.

The clip was shared by Kapoor with a caption that read, “Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge!”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has his plate full with Ek Ladki Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal’s release just around the corner.