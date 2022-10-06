scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes at fans as they mob Abhishek Bachchan for selfies at Kali Bari temple: ‘Sharam nahin aati?’. Watch

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool after her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was mobbed by fans at the Kali Bari temple.

Abhishek BachchanJaya Bachchan lost her cool after fans mobbed Abhishek Bachchan at Kali Bari temple

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashed out at fans for trying to take a photo with Abhishek Bachchan at the Kali Bari temple. The actors had gone to offer prayers at the famous temple in Bhopal and a video has emerged of Jaya Bachchan snapping at fans. She gets upset as Abhishek is thronged by fans for selfies inside the temple.

Also Read |Jaya Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan is ‘grumpy’ when her friends come over: ‘He has changed now, he is old’

In the crowded temple, two young girls requested Abhishek Bachchan for a selfie and he obliged. However, in the ensuing chaos, more people thronged Abhishek for photos and finally an already-unnerved Jaya Bachchan lost her temper and said, “Aap logon toh chod dijiye na? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko?” (At least you people leave him alone? Don’t you have any shame?). At the end of the video, she turns around and yells at someone else, “Kya kar rahein aap? Sharam nahin aati  aap logon ko?” 

This isn’t the first time that Jaya Bachchan has been seen getting angry with paps and fans, and probably not the last time either. The actor has always expressed her displeasure with getting clicked, one of the more recent examples being at the Durga Puja festivities with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Jaya Bachchan’s annoyance is clearly visible in the videos and she tells the paps to stop and that they had taken enough photos.

Recently, Jaya Bachchan joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya. After praising Jaya Bachchan, Navya also mentioned that Jaya ‘could bash up many people’ if she could. ““If you could, you would bash a lot of people in the world… You’re like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously. The environment that you create… If you’re in Delhi, it’s not the same. The house doesn’t function if you’re not there.” Jaya Bachchan will star in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which will release next year.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 11:29:46 am
