Angry Farah Khan wanted to shoot Katrina Kaif, claims Akshay Kumar: ‘Where’s my gun?’

During a promotional conversation for their film Bhooth Bangla on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav indulged in some hilarious behind-the-scenes banter. The conversation began when Farah asked Priyadarshan if he ever gets angry on set. The veteran filmmaker replied, “I don’t. Mostly because I don’t like noise on my set.”

Jumping into the discussion, Akshay pointed out that Farah is quite the opposite. “You get angry on set,” he told her. As he began explaining, Akshay paused mid-sentence, prompting Farah to tease him, “Were you going to say ‘worst’?” Laughing, Akshay clarified, “No, I mean… you aren’t even aware of what you’re saying yourself.” Farah immediately disagreed. “I always know what I say.”

‘She wanted to shoot Katrina’

Akshay, however, recalled a memorable incident involving Katrina Kaif. “You were mad at Katrina once. You actually said, ‘Where is my gun?'” The actor burst into laughter before adding, “Who says, ‘Where is my gun?’ She never had a gun! She wanted to shoot Katrina.” The remark left everyone in splits, with Priyadarshan joking, “My set is always quiet. The only thing you hear is Farah’s voice.”

Defending herself, Farah replied, “But sir, you also have to see how fast I shoot.” Both Akshay and Priyadarshan readily agreed, acknowledging her efficiency on set.

While the trio did not reveal which project they were referring to, Farah has worked extensively with Katrina, most notably on “Sheila Ki Jawani” from Tees Maar Khan and “Tip Tip” from Sooryavanshi.

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Tees Maar Khan failure pushed Farah into a dark space

Interestingly, Tees Maar Khan remains Farah’s most polarising film. Despite facing severe criticism upon release, the filmmaker has often spoken about how the backlash affected her emotionally.

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Speaking on her YouTube channel during a visit to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Farah said, “Tees Maar Khan is a legend with Gen Z. They don’t care about my other films. They think that is the one. I remember during its release there was literally a celebration in the film industry. People I had worked with were saying, ‘Abhi aayi na line par.’ In our industry, more than being happy for your success, people are happy for other people’s failure.”

‘Sheila Ki Jawani was the cheapest song’

Yet, even critics couldn’t deny the impact of “Sheila Ki Jawani”, which went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest chartbusters. In another YouTube vlog featuring Manasi Parekh and Swapnil Joshi, Farah revealed that the iconic track was surprisingly made on a shoestring budget. “When someone boasts about making a song on a huge budget, it doesn’t impress me. I believe the lower the budget, the better you think. The cheapest song of my life is ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’. We didn’t have any set. We only had 10 dancers. We shot the entire song in three-and-a-half days. It’s the cheapest song I’ve ever done and the biggest hit of my career—definitely among my top three or four hits.”