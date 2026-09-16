Angry composer told Rajesh Khanna his stardom is over: ‘He started drinking, had tantrums’

As Jose Silva once said, “Do not allow the first failure to destroy you, nor success to ruin you.” Two contrasting examples of how actors dealt with failure and success in Bollywood are Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Despite facing several setbacks and flops early in his career, Amitabh Bachchan remained consistent and grounded until his breakthrough with Zanjeer in 1973. The film transformed his career and established him as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. Even at 83, Bachchan continues to remain active and relevant through his work.

Rajesh Khanna, meanwhile, began his career with humble beginnings and went on to become India’s first major superstar. However, according to veteran composer Anandji Virji Shah of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, the actor’s behaviour changed considerably after he tasted unprecedented success. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anandji recalled how Kalyanji-Anandji had supported Khanna early in his career, even recommending him to filmmakers and producers.

‘We promoted Rajesh Khanna; after success his attitude changed’

“In the beginning, we were promoting him. It was our music in his film Raaz. We pushed him, referred him to producers. We referred him for Sachaa Jhutha, saying he will click with the audience. Distributors would often see ‘kaunsa ghoda chalne wala hai’ and because Kalyanji knew astrology, people would often listen to his suggestions,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Kalyanji was known in the film industry for his interest in Vedic astrology, and according to Anandji, his recommendations carried weight among industry professionals. However, Anandji said Khanna’s attitude changed after he became a major star.

“As time went, these people who once addressed us as sir, changed. Now, they thought of themselves as someone great. Expected people to bow before them,” he recalled.

Amitabh Bachchan always remained grounded

Anandji contrasted this with his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

“One thing that sets apart Amitabh Bachchan for all of them is that he always remained the same. He has been like a student always. He never argues with his directors,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Isha Rikhi opens up on marriage with Badshah: ‘Faced physical, emotional and social cheating’

Rajesh Khanna became an alcoholic

Speaking about Khanna, Anandji also recalled the actor’s drinking habits and alleged that his growing stardom was accompanied by frequent tantrums.

“Rajesh Khanna got addicted to alcohol. He would drink a lot,” he said.

Recalling one particular incident, Anandji said Khanna came for the recording of a song but later refused to shoot it on set. The song was for Joru Ka Ghulam.

Story continues below this ad

“This one time, he came for the recording of a song. After that, when he went on the set to shoot, he created a scene that he won’t do the song. I was like, then why did you ask me to come? If you don’t want to do it, don’t shoot. Edit it out,” he recalled.

Joruu Ka Ghulam (1972) was just two years after Sachaa Jhuta (1970).

Anandji also remembered another instance involving Dushman, when Khanna called him to listen to a song.

“Later, he called me to hear a song from Dushman. He whistled and left. I was left confused. Then I asked, ‘Does he want a song like this for a scene like that?’ What does he know about direction? We will put songs as per the need of the story,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

‘I knew his days have come to an end’

The composer said Khanna’s behaviour made him believe that the actor’s stardom would eventually decline.

“I knew that his prime is over and his success has come to an end. I told him that clearly. Now that you think you know it all, your days have come to an end. This is not how one behaves. It is important to be grounded and let people do their job,” Anandji said.

He also recalled meeting Khanna years later, after the actor’s career had witnessed a decline.

“When he finally had his downfall, we met this one time. Rajesh Khanna asked me: ‘Anand Ji, has your anger subsided now?’ I told him, the reason why I was mad has happened. Now, it is pointless,” he recalled.

Story continues below this ad

Anandji, now 93, said Khanna’s transformation had been particularly disappointing because of their early association.

“Rajesh Khanna’s attitude changed a lot. First he addressed me as sir, now he expected people to stand up in order to show him respect if he walked into a room or set. For me, he was my child only. We only pushed him as an actor,” he said.

Khanna made his acting debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966 and collaborated with Kalyanji-Anandji for his second film, Raaz. The composer duo later recommended him to filmmaker Manmohan Desai for Sachaa Jhutha (1970), which became one of the year’s highest-grossing films.

Khanna went on to enjoy an extraordinary run of success and became one of the defining stars of Hindi cinema. However, accounts from people who knew him, including actors Mumtaz and Anju Mahendru, have also described changes in his personality during his years of superstardom.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking on The Rediff Podcast, Rajesh Khanna’s co-actor Tej Sapru once recalled: “Rajesh Khanna had arrogance. It happens when you’re at the peak of your career. More than you, it’s often the people around you whose heads get turned. That happens.”