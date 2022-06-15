scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Angry Anushka Sharma reacts as daughter Vamika’s photo published again: ‘They know what’s better for kids than their parents’

Anushka Sharma has strongly reacted to a publication posting her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's pictures.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 15, 2022 9:51:28 am
Virat KohliVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika last year (Photo: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday strongly reacted to a publication posting a picture of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika on their social media platform.

Responding to the publication’s Instagram post, Anushka commented, “Seems like times group knows what’s better for kids than their parents themselves as they can’t stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi.”

Anushka sharma's comment Anushka Sharma’s reaction to the publication’s post.

The post featured Vamika’s picture after she returned with mother Anushka and father Virat Kohli from their recent beach vacation. While the couple has not clarified their holiday destination, reports said that they were in the Maldives.

This is not the first time Anushka has reacted strongly to her daughter’s pictures being posted on social media. She and Virat have been fiercely protective of Vamika’s privacy and have requested media and the paparazzi to not click her pictures.

Earlier this year, when Anushka and Vamika were in Cape Town to watch the Indian cricket team play against South Africa, the official broadcaster of the match showed the daughter-mother duo cheering for Virat. These pictures went viral on social media, with many media houses and fan pages sharing the pictures on their handles.

The following day, Anushka and Virat Kohli took to their official social media handles to issue statement requesting everyone to not click their daughter’s pictures and post them on social media. Their statement read: “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier.”

