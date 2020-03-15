Angrezi Medium will be ‘re-released’

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adjania has announced that the Irrfan Khan starrer will be re-released in theatres once the threat of coronavirus has subsided.

In an Instagram story, Homi wrote, “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal also star in this comedy drama. Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar have penned the screenplay.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. She wrote in her 2.5 star review, “In its attempt to strike a balance between making us laugh and cry, broad comedy and wring-your-heart emotion, the film keeps swaying one way and another, resulting in sudden tonal shifts. Again, fortunately for us, this is balanced by the time spent between Irrfan and Dobriyal, even if it feels repetitive. They keep the film, and us, going.”



“Angrezi Medium could just as well have been called Irrfan Returns. Watching this terrific actor lighting up the screen, of knowing about his medical struggles, and the fact that he did this film while still in treatment, gives it a special bittersweet flavour. Hindi or Angrezi, whatever the medium, Irrfan is truly the message, transmitting directly from the heart. Dil se,” she added.

