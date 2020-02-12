Ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer, Irrfan Khan has a heartfelt message for fans

Irrfan Khan won’t be able to promote Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan won’t be able to promote Angrezi Medium.

A day before the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, actor Irrfan Khan recorded a special message for his fans. In a video, Irrfan shared how he won’t be able to promote the Homi Adajania directorial which holds a very special place in his heart. He urged the audience to watch the film and wait for him.

Besides Irfan, Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium, stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.

Irrfan Khan’s video message featured several stills from the movie. In the video, the 53-year-old actor said, “Hello brother and sisters. This is Irrfan. I’m here with you and yet I’m not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But my body has been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests with whom I am negotiating with right now. Let’s see where this conversation goes. Whatever happens, I’ll share with you all.”

He continued, “The saying goes, ‘When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sounds good, but when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t easy to squeeze them. And yet we always have the choice to stay positive. In situations like these, it’s up to us to make lemonade. And with this positivity, we have made this film. I hope this film will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film.”

The actor signed off, “And yes….Wait for me.”

Irrfan Khan returned to India in April last year after undergoing cancer treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London. He then returned to the sets of Angrezi Medium and his photos left his fans excited for the film.

Angrezi Medium will hit theaters on March 20.

