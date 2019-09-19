Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium to release on March 20, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s much-awaited film Angrezi Medium will hit the theatres on March 20 next year.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

Producer Dinesh Vijan announced the release date of the movie on Thursday.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Vijan also revealed the release date of his another production RoohiAfza, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, will come to the cinema halls on April 17, 2020.

The project marks Vijan and Rao’s second collaboration post Stree.