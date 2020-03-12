Radhika Madan: Irrfan Khan never showed what he was going through on Angrezi Medium sets

Angrezi Medim is Radhika Madan’s third Bollywood film. Angrezi Medim is Radhika Madan’s third Bollywood film.

After impressing the audience with films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Radhika Madan is gearing up for the release of her next movie – Angrezi Medium. Madan, who moved from television to films, plays Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the Homi Adajania directorial which releases on March 13.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor revealed she felt inspired after working with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium. She also talked about her transition from TV to Bollywood.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How was it sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, who was shooting after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor?

It was an emotional experience. When you are on sets with a legend, and working with him, you are awestruck. I was inspired too. I salute his courage. He never showed what he is going through. He was one of us on the sets. He used to be so involved and would give his 200 per cent. He would do his lines as many times as he was required to. The environment on the sets was so positive, that no one could say that he is fighting cancer.

This is your third film after Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. How would you describe your journey?

I believe one learns from every film they do, same is with me. I have learned a lot from everyone around me. I have strived to find the depth that these lovely actors carve in their characters, and I have tried to go deep in my work too. It might sound cliched, but I say it sincerely that this has to be one of my most challenging roles. I was not able to connect with Tarika because she is 17-year-old, and as a person, I am not like her. I don’t talk like that or I don’t have her body language. It was hard work to crack her personality and then to keep her alive in me. But by the end of the film, I realised how working with these wonderful actors had helped me find Tarika, go deep into that character and bring out the best I could. This has led me to become a more confident actor.

You were the youngest actor in Angrezi Medium. What are the things that you picked up from the sets?

Observing such senior actors was the biggest opportunity. I would observe them and learn. I would continuously make mental notes as I knew that I might or might never get such an opportunity. All of them are institutions in themselves. Everything I learned on the sets of Angrezi Medium is priceless. I would observe how they react to others’ lines, how they improvise, how they think off-screen and how they live their characters’ lives. Off-screen, I would ask them so many questions that at times they would even laugh at me. But I was convinced that I had to do it as it would help me ahead in my acting career.

How has your transition from TV to films been? How accepted do you feel in the film industry at this stage?

I felt accepted from the very first movie I did. I debuted with Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir, so I feel very proud and grateful for that kind of opportunity. There was acceptance from the very beginning. I was also aware that some people have privilege, and some don’t. The options I had were either I sit and crib about it, or work on myself and give my 100 per cent. Other than that nothing was in my control. So, I kept working on my art. There are so many films being made, and my work is to at least ask for auditions. I give my 100 per cent to it, so I can tell myself that I have given it my best and now what will happen will happen. I do not believe in sitting and cribbing. I feel there is so much work that everyone can shine. It is possible for all stars to shine in the sky. Why should only a few stars get to shine?

