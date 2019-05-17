Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan: One can just look at Irrfan Khan and learn so many things

Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha (2018) and then went on to shine in Vasant Bala’s action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019).

&picturesHD is all set to air Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota on Saturday at 8 pm. Before the TV premiere, indianexpress.com caught up with Radhika, who is now working on Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

Q) How satisfied are you with the kind of response that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota received?

As an actor, I feel my job is to perform with utmost honesty and then it is just the film’s fate. Of course, you want as many people as possible to watch your film, but there are too many factors and circumstances that come in between. To be honest, I don’t get affected. I have fun while shooting the film, and after that I am done.

Q) Has Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opened up doors in the film industry? What kind of roles are being offered?

Of course, both Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha have given me a lot. People are appreciating my work and I am being offered a lot of things. Both these films might not have done commercially too well, but they have opened a lot of doors for me. I am thankful for that.

I have always been told that there are two types of audience, one that is from within the industry and then the ‘aam’ janta, and that an actor’s career depends on them. So I have been fortunate enough that even when not many people have watched my film, the industry insiders have and they have offered me roles. It is because of that I have got the opportunity to do the work that I am doing.

There is another project after Angrezi Medium, which I will be announcing very soon. I am very excited about that too. It is really different from what I have done earlier. I want to surprise the audience with different characters. I hope to keep doing that and keep getting opportunities to do exactly that.

Q) You will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. How did that come about?

I auditioned for Angreji Medium, and that’s how I got it in my kitty. I cannot reveal a lot of things but it wasn’t a script that was just offered to me. I had to audition for it. I did that twice. I had to give a couple of look tests too.

Q) How is it shooting with Irrfan Khan? What kind of conversations do you have with him on sets?

I feel I am very fortunate. I feel so grateful that I am getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan (Khan) sir so early in my career. It seems like a blessing. I still cannot believe that I am working with him.

He is fabulous! He is such a gem of our industry and there is so much to learn from him. One can just look at Irrfan sir and learn so many things. I am loving the journey of Angrezi Medium. The second half of the film is still left. We are shooting. There are a lot of things yet to be done. Whatever time I have spent with Irrfan sir, I have learnt a lot from him.