Angrezi Medium movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Angrezi Medium review: From the early reviews, it seems Irrfan Khan will once again cast a spell on the audience. Angrezi Medium review: From the early reviews, it seems Irrfan Khan will once again cast a spell on the audience.

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium releases today. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia. A spin-off of 2017 hit Hindi Medium, it has been helmed by Homi Adajania and narrates the story of a father and a daughter.

The trailer and songs of Angrezi Medium have created quite a buzz among cinephiles. From the early reviews, it seems Khan will once again cast a spell on the audience. This is his first release after he took a hiatus from movies to get treated for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Irrfan Khan talked about his character in Angrezi Medium and said, “I relate to everything which works against the odds. I have faith in miracles and I have faith in obtaining the unattainable with undying spirit. And the father in this film represents that undying spirit.”

Shubhra Gupta gave Angrezi Medium a 2.5-star rating. In her review, Shubhra wrote, “Taru’s (Madan) wish to go to the UK (Truford University standing in for the world-famous red brick institution) is Champak’s (Khan) command. Using that as a peg, Angrezi Medium, which comes three years after Hindi Medium, goes about picking several thematic points: the love of family which subsumes all else, the very special bond between fathers and daughters, and, of course, how knowing English is a passport to better prospects.”

She added, “In its attempt to strike a balance between making us laugh and cry, broad comedy and wring-your-heart emotion, the film keeps swaying one way and another, resulting in sudden tonal shifts. Again, fortunately for us, this is balanced by the time spent between Irrfan and Dobriyal, even if it feels repetitive. They keep the film, and us, going.”