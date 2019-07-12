Angrezi Medium: It’s a wrap for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan film

Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan have finished shooting for the Hindi Medium sequel titled Angrezi Medium. Director Homi Adajania took to his Instagram account to share the news of the wrap. He penned an emotional note thanking the cast and crew of the film.

“It’s been a journey filled with uncertainty…and filled with the most positive bunch of people who were certain that everything will work out. Thank you to my tenacious crew & cast for smiling through the struggle yet laughing when the slightest chance. Angrezi Medium is our movie. Thank you all for this precious memory. It’s a wrap! #AngreziMedium #CastAndCrew #BelieveInMakingThingsBetter,” the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram stories.

Angrezi Medium has Irrfan playing Radhika Madan’s father. Talking about the experience of working with the ace actor, Radhika, in an earlier interview, told indianexpress.com, “I feel so grateful that I am getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan (Khan) sir so early in my career. It seems like a blessing. I still cannot believe that I am working with him. He is fabulous! He is such a gem of our industry and there is so much to learn from him. One can just look at Irrfan sir and learn so many things.”

After wrapping up the film, Radhika, last seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, also took to social media to share that she wrapped up the shoot of her Bollywood debut Pataakha on the same date. She even posted a picture of spectacles probably of her character Taaru and captioned the photo as, “I will miss you Taaru..And all your crajy crajy dreams. #angrezimedium.”

A photo from the wrap of Angrezi Medium shared by hair and makeup artist Ritika Vats features Irrfan surrounded by the film’s crew and cast. “It’s a wrap♥. A lot to say but short of words… Just an emotion, and immense memories which will last forever,” read the caption of the picture.

The film produced by Dinesh Vijan has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a short yet significant role. Though not much has been revealed about her character, her first look suggests she is a part of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Angrezi Medium.