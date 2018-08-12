Angad Bedi on life post marriage: I feel happy going back home

Angad Bedi opened up about his private wedding to Neha Dhupia and life post marriage. Angad Bedi opened up about his private wedding to Neha Dhupia and life post marriage.

“I am stubborn, so that is something she would like to change about me. I don’t want to change anything about her. I married her for what she is,” remarked Angad Bedi in a candid chat with indianexpress.com. Angad got married to Neha Dhupia on May 10. In this interview, Angad, who is currently riding high on the success of Soorma, talks about his simple, intimate wedding and life post marriage.

“We were planning a winter wedding. But we didn’t have dates. The wedding would have been postponed till summer next year. So we decided that let’s not make an event out of it. Weddings are super expensive. It is difficult to make money, but it flows out in weddings. Everybody wants it so elaborate without realising it. People take loans to impress people. We didn’t want to do that. And my father said don’t disrespect money, if you want to spend, then give it in charity. So we decided that we wanted a simple wedding in a Gurudwara, where families get to know each other and not make a big event. Our principal was to keep it private which we did,” Angad shared.

Angad and Neha have remained friends for almost a decade before taking the plunge. “It’s very nice. We are still trying to spend more and more time together,” Angad said.

“I am very glad that the industry blessed us. Mr. Bachchan did. Salman Khan did on Dus Ka Dum. For me, these two people matter a lot. Whoever else wished us, supported us, blessed us, that’s all which is required. We didn’t want to showcase anything,” the Pink star added.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had sparked rumours about being in a relationship when Angad posted a picture with her lauding her performance in Tumhari Sulu last year. While the two kept things under wraps, their social media profiles remained a testimony of their close friendship. Months later, they surprised everyone announcing their hush-hush Gurdwara wedding in Delhi.

Over two months into the nuptial and Angad feels Neha has brought stability and humour in his life. “I feel happy going back home. Earlier, I was never in a hurry to return home. She brings a lot of humour into my life. She has a very good understanding. She comes from a Navy background and has worked really hard in her life. She is a go-getter. She is very disciplined. I like that a lot. She is sports oriented. I like those things about her. I also have the same passion, so we compliment each other. She loves to travel and I am now getting used to it,” Angad shared while talking about how life has changed post marriage.

Time and again, the newlyweds get into adorable Twitter banter, much to the happiness of their fans. While Angad and Neha continue to give couple goals, the actor explained it is because they are friends first. “She has seen me and known me for a decade, so we have a comfortable equation. We want to be very real. We are not cagey. We enjoy each other’s company. We like to go out for dinners, watch movies together. We have an internal friend circle and we hang out with them,” he said.

Angad has been having a good run at the box office since past two years, with films like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai and now, Soorma. He is currently busy with the second season of Inside Edge. The actor is clear about choosing projects and the people he wants to work with in the industry now. While he says he wishes to collaborate with Amit Sharma, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sujoy Ghosh, he also wishes that Karan Johar casts him.

“Focus is on performance. I would love to do a Vicky Donor kind of movie. I would love to do a film of the heartland. I want to work with Diljit Dosanjh again. Diljit, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are inspirational guys,” he signs off.

