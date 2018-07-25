Soorma actor Angad Bedi: Grateful for the love I’m getting for Bikramjeet’s role

Angad Bedi played Diljit Dosanjh’s onscreen brother in Soorma. Angad Bedi played Diljit Dosanjh’s onscreen brother in Soorma.

“Diljit (Dosanjh) has the glory as Sandeep Singh, but the love I’m getting for Bikramjeet’s role, I’m very grateful and I want to thank people,” Angad Bedi said as we began talking about his recent offering Soorma. Angad, who was in New Delhi for a special screening, took time off to chat about why the Shaad Ali film was crucial in his career.

“When you shoot, you get this feeling that the scenes are coming out well. Diljit and I have a lovely relationship. And to see that brotherly bond translate on screen, I have a lot of people to be thankful for. Sandeep could become what he is because of the sacrifices made by Bikarmajeet. He said if Sandeep stands on his feet again, he will ensure he plays hockey again. Such was his confidence,” Angad said during a freewheeling chat with indianexpress.com.

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh with their real-life characters Bikramjeet Singh and Sandeep Singh. Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh with their real-life characters Bikramjeet Singh and Sandeep Singh.

In Soorma, Angad plays the character of Sandeep Singh’s brother Bikramjeet Singh, who was instrumental in his recovery post the shooting incident. Angad has received appraise for convincingly depicting the internal turmoil and the emotional battle the elder brother went through during the trying times.

Angad is a self-proclaimed sports lover and has also played Under-19 cricket. But he said hockey was surely a task for Soorma. “I’m a left-hander, but hockey is played with right hand. So I had to switch that first. Then I had to come at the same level as Bikramjeet and learn the drag flick. So a lot of effort went in. Diljit and I used to do a lot of training with the brothers,” he said.

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma. Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma.

Citing an example of the recent hit Sanju, Angad added, “Ranbir (Kapoor) put it very well that I can’t do a mimicry of Sanju sir, because then you can pick any mimicry artist. You have to portray a character but at the same time you have to bring a lot of yourself to it, which I’m glad I’ve been able to do.”

The actor also spoke about how promoting sports was indeed important in Hindi films. “Entertainment plays a very big role in getting people of our country together. There are certain sports that do not get the viewership of the audience which comes through a biopic. So why not?” he said stressing that more films on women sportspersons were required.

Angad, who made his Bollywood debut with F.A.L.T.U. in 2011, believes the film could not do much to his career. After seven years in the industry and having remarkable films like Pink, Ungli and Tiger Zinda Hai in his kitty, the actor feels the time is in his favour right now.

Angad Bedi played the main antagonist in Pink that also starred Angad Bedi played the main antagonist in Pink that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

“My debut film F.A.L.T.U. was a nice film but did nothing for my career. Sometimes films work but its actors don’t, it was like that. I got work after Ungli even if it didn’t do well. I’m very glad that Shoojit da (Sircar) gave me an opportunity in Pink to stand in front of Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan. Then Tiger gave me the audience and love, and a chance to work with Salman Khan. I even did Inside Edge which was received well by the youth audience. When the time has to change, it changes. I feel the time is going right for me,” Angad said.

“I learnt discipline from Mr Bachchan. He is such a big magnanimous personality but when it comes to prep or reading, he just surrenders to the makers. Salman bhai is very spontaneous. He improvised so many lines in Tiger. I’m very fortunate that I worked with both these stalwarts,” he added.

Also read | Soorma actor Angad Bedi: I want to have my own market

Angad also gave some insight into what lies ahead in the second season of Inside Edge. “In the first season, it was the downfall of my character Arvind Vashishth, the good man going down. The second season is the rise of the Phoenix, the rise of Arvind Vashishth. We are currently shooting the second season and some great scenes are coming out of it. So I’m really looking forward to it,” he shared.

Angad Bedi plays the captain of a fictional T20 cricket team, the Mavericks in Inside Edge, which streams on Amazon Prime. Angad Bedi plays the captain of a fictional T20 cricket team, the Mavericks in Inside Edge, which streams on Amazon Prime.

He also had a word on web becoming the latest trend. “The youth audience between 15-25 years is sitting on the digital platform. They are really difficult to tap into because they are reluctant to come into the theatre, until it’s an English film. The audience that goes to the theatre and watches Tiger will not be on Netflix or Amazon, and the audience which is on Netflix or Amazon will watch Inside Edge. So as an actor, you have to tap into every age group,” he opined.

Also read | Vivek Oberoi on Inside Edge 2: We are going international this time

Having done varied roles from negative to grey and positive, Angad now wishes to try comedy. “Hopefully, I can tackle comedy and see where I head to. Once you find acceptance with the characters you are portraying, even if I do an antagonist role, people will see it as a character,” he signs off.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd