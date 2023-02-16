Angad Bedi says he got married to Neha Dhupia with only Rs 3 lakh in bank balance: ‘I didn’t have money back then’

Actor Angad Bedi, who is married to Neha Dhupia, opened up about how he only had Rs 3 lakh at the time of their wedding. The actor revealed that for Neha’s parents, his financial situation did not matter and added that with Neha by his side, his money would grow exponentially.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Angad said that when a person decides to get married, people think if the man has money, whether he is settled and what family he belongs to. He said, “I just feel if you know, you know and you should take the plunge, rest everything follows. I didn’t have money back then I only had Rs 3 lakh when we got married.”

The actor continued, “Yes, I come from a certain background. I come from sports and all that but it’s different. But on my own, who am I is a very big question. You get supported by your family and all that is great.” Angad added that he is very grateful and proud of the fact that he was born to a sporting icon and legend. Angad’s father is Bishan Singh Bedi, who is an Indian cricket player.

Talking about Neha Dhupia, Angad said, “I realised that if I have her by my side, my money will grow exponentially. I will give her parents a lot of credit that they were okay with which situation I was in. But one thing I was certain that I will somehow do what is needed. If she says yes, everything would fall in place and it happened.”

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced their wedding in 2018 leaving their fans surprised. The couple have two children, Guriq and Mehr