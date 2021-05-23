Angad Bedi reunites with Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr post Covid-19 recovery: ‘No better feeling than coming back home’

Actor Angad Bedi reunited with his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr after testing negative for the coronavirus. The actor was in isolation for the last 16 days. As soon as Angad returned home, he received a warm welcome from his two-year-old daughter, who was elated to have her father back home. The Gunjan Saxena actor posted an adorable video on social media where Mehr on seeing him after a long time, runs up to him and hugs him.

In the video, Neha asks Mehr where is her father, and as the little one turns around she finds Angad standing in front of her. Along with the video, the actor shared how it feels to be back home to his wife and daughter. He wrote, “COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation I get to see my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home ❤️🤞. Neha you and Mehr together make such a lovely home 🏡 @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

As soon as Angad shared the video, Nehe commented on it saying, “We missed u like crazy … every day every minute every second.” Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap added that she had no clue about Angad suffering from Covid-19, “Had no clue hope u all doing well! So glad you are back with family.” Sophie Choudry, Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza and Manav Vij left heart emojis on Angad’s video.

Neha Dhupia also posted a family portrait as she reunited with her husband. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Reunited with papa love ❤️… this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us … home is where the heart is .. in your arms @angadbedi 🤗 @mehrdhupiabedi ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha and Angad recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018, in a hush hush ceremony in Delhi.

On the work front, Neha, who was last seen on Roadies Revolution, has started shooting for A Thursday. Sharing the news about the film in March, the actor wrote she is “glad to be part of this project.” Apart from Neha, A Thursday also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.