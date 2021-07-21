Angad Bedi on Neha Dhupia’s second pregnancy: ‘It’s a difficult experience and not easy on her’

After welcoming their first child Mehr three years ago, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are all set to be parents again. Recently, the couple took to Instagram and announced Neha’s pregnancy in a post, expressing their joy.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Angad revealed that the couple had discussed having a sibling for Mehr, but they didn’t realise it would be too soon. “To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy,” he said. “We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time,” Angad added.

While Neha maintained her fitness, Angad says that it has been rather challenging for her. “It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime importance.”

Angad and Neha tied the knot in May 2018, and their daughter Mehr was born in November. The couple don’t reveal Mehr’s photos on Instagram, and in their latest live, Angad explained why. “She’s too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself.”