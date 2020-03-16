Roadies Revolution controversy: Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi shares photos of ‘5 girlfriends’

Angad Bedi lend his support to Neha Dhupia on Roadies Revolution controversy.(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram) Angad Bedi lend his support to Neha Dhupia on Roadies Revolution controversy.(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi on Monday gave a befitting reply to netizens trolling his wife Neha Dhupia, following the recent Roadies Revolution controversy. Neha received backlash after slamming a Roadies contestant for slapping his girlfriend who cheated on him.

Angad took to Instagram and shared five photos of his wife Neha. He captioned the post, “Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!! (Listen up, here are my 5 girlfriends. Do whatever you want to do.)”

Commenting on his post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “My man.” Not just Angad Bedi, the Roadies Revolution mentor received support from many celebrities for her statement shared on social media handles.

Also read | Neha Dhupia on Roadies Revolution controversy: Physical abuse or assault is not acceptable

Ekta Kapoor commented on her statement, “Power to u!!!! Much love”.

Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Guys, I don’t condone any kind of physical or mental abuse. Just as a man should never hit a woman, I don’t think a woman should raise her hand either unless it’s to defend herself. But I also don’t condone vicious trolling. You don’t have to agree with Neha Dhupia point of view but attacking her friends, family and baby is unacceptable!”

“Cowards hit women…If you call them out, their ilk hides behind the anonymity and safety of social media and threatens to hit and assault women. Neha, stay strong,” Richa Chadha wrote as she shared Neha’s statement.

Konkana Sensharma, Pulkit Samrat, Neena Kulkarni and others also tweeted in support of Neha Dhupia.

