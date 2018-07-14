Angad Bedi is sincere and reliable as both actor and husband, says wife Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi is as sincere and reliable as an actor as he is as a husband. Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi is as sincere and reliable as an actor as he is as a husband.

After watching Soorma, Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi, whom she married earlier this year, is as sincere and reliable as an actor as he is as a husband.

Angad plays a pivotal role in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The actor essayed the hockey star’s brother on-screen.

Neha posted photos of herself with Angad from a screening of the movie and tweeted on Friday: “I am so so so proud of you my love Angad Bedi. The way you gave life to the reel life Bikramjeet… You are a rock solid, sincere and reliable as an actor just as you are as a husband.”

Earlier, even cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Angad’s performance in the film saying, “He’s done a brilliant job. I have seen Angad grow up as a kid and his Dad is a dear friend of mine. The film is extremely inspiring, not just for sportsmen but generally for everyone. It’s a terrific story and it clearly portraits the ‘Never say die attitude’ and standing back on your feet again to deliver.”

The actor rose to prominence after bagging roles in Pink and Dear Zindagi. His debut film was the 2011 film F. A. L. T. U. Before acting, he had a career in modelling.

Neha Dhupia is currently starring in Netflix series Lust Stories and will be seen in Helicopter Eela starring Kajol.

Soorma released on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)

