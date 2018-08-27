Angad Bedi’s birthday wish for wife Neha Dhupia will melt your heart

Angad Bedi wished Neha Dhupia a very happy birthday. Angad Bedi wished Neha Dhupia a very happy birthday.

Neha Dhupia celebrates her 38th birthday today. On the occasion of her birthday, her husband Angad Bedi took the actor on a dinner date and wished her in an adorable manner. Angad took to social media platforms and shared a video with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to my world.. @NehaDhupia you are precious ❤️❤️❤️ I love you mrs DhupiaBedi.” In the video, we see Neha blowing candles. In response to the video, Neha wrote, “Thank you my love” on her Instagram story.

Later, Angad shared another adorable photo from his honeymoon trip where Neha can be seen planting a kiss on Angad’s cheek. He captioned the photo as, “Happy birthday my world.”

Since their wedding earlier this year, Neha and Angad have been redefining relationship goals. Recently, the couple announced Neha’s pregnancy. Soon after, we saw the two making a smashing debut as a couple on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Not just that, Neha also proudly flaunted her baby bump on the ramp.

On being asked if she is following the trend set by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha told PTI, “It has never been my intention to set a trend or be a part of one. The intention is to get up and continue your life and do things like nothing ever happened.”

Angad, who looked excited about embracing fatherhood, praised Neha for carrying off herself with so much strength and grace. “There are many firsts this year. We got married and now we are having a baby. It is a very enriching experience for me to be married to such a strong girl. I feel the credit should not be given to her. It should be given to her mother who has raised her and she talks about her very highly. Her father has been an officer and her mother is an extremely hardworking woman. All the good ingredients she has imbibed from them. I am proud of her. The confidence she has is very appealing. Not just to walk the ramp but to come out and speak about the situation is very positive,” he told PTI.

