Angad Bedi: Looking forward to spending a lot of time with Neha and our baby

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are expecting their first child.

Actor Angad Bedi is excited about expanding his family with actress and wife Neha Dhupia and is confident his marriage and baby will help him become a better actor.

Last month, Angad and Neha surprised everyone when they announced that they are expecting their first child.

“Professionally and personally, (there are a) lot of things to look up to, but I want to spend enough time balancing my professional and personal life,” Angad, son of former Indian cricket captain Bishen Singh Bedi, told IANS in an email interview.

“I want to work really hard and stay committed to my work so that I can grow as an actor. I am really confident that marriage and starting a family will help me become a better actor and (it will) also (help me) have a lot more empathy which is important for me. I am equally looking forward to spending a lot of time with Neha and our newborn baby to come in the future as well as (being) lovely parents,” added the actor, who got married to Neha in May this year.

Angad says he is glad that they have “blessings not only from my parents or Neha’s parents but also the blessing of Almighty who has put us through this beautiful phase”.

“It’s all about timing and I felt the time was right for both Neha and me to start a family… whenever I used to think of settling down, I couldn’t think of anyone else but Neha,” he said.

Angad will soon be seen in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati.

Directed by Shashank Shah, it is based on the real-life incident involving naval officer Commander K.M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. Angad will play the role of lawyer Karl Khandalavala. Akshay Kumar’s “Rustom” was also inspired by the incident.

“Karl Khandalavala was a very handsome and a good-looking man and used to take care of himself. He was an extremely sharply dressed individual. So, we are trying to keep it as close to that.

“He wouldn’t mock others. He had empathy; but, at the same time, he knew that he was there to do his job and not worry about what other people were doing or saying,” he said.

On the show, Angad said: “In this show, there are a lot of good actors. I wanted to work with Shashank Shah. He is a very clear individual. Also, due credit to Ekta Kapoor for backing this because she is known for backing content-driven stuff and this is one such thing. This is biggest thing for the Balaji banner till date.

“I am looking for a great association professionally with Ekta and it should translate into more projects in the future. I feel that when you work with such fine actors and you feel the energy, your performance starts to look better.”

